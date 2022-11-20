Window For Reconciliation In PDP Remains Open ― G5 Govs, Others

Five governors of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesome Wike, as well as former governors, leaders and elders of the party clamouring for the sack of PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, on Sunday met in Lagos, declaring that they still stand on the position they earlier took in Port- Harcourt, just as they reiterated that the window for reconciliation in the party remained open.

The party chieftain made this known at the end of the closed-door meeting which took place at Southern Sun Hotel, in Ikoyi, and hosted by former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George.

Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, who addressed newsmen, said those at the meeting, including Governors Okeje Ikpeazu, Nyesome Wike, Ifeanyin Ugwuayi; former Governor Ayo Fayose, former Governor Mimiko, Chief Dan Orbih, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, among others, who the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, called Integrity Group, arrived at the decision after a careful review of developments in the party.

“After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port- Harcourt meeting. And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconciliation in our great party, PDP, remains open,” Jang in his very short remark.

