Winners Of The Big Break Moment Africa Graduate From Del York Creative Academy (Pics)

Winners Of The Big Break Moment Africa Graduate From Del York Creative Academy

Two winners from the just concluded biggest reality show for talented youths across Africa “The Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022” have graduated from the prestigious Del York Creative Academy.

They are, Joel Chibuzor Uzor Aka Joel Jones (Winner of the Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022 edition) and Victor Oche Aka Victor Rhymes (one of the runners’ up at the Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022 edition).

They graduated on Saturday 6th of November, 2022 from the institute which has full affiliations with the Hollywood film industry and the National Board for Technical Education (Nigeria).

The school specialises in training individuals on film making, acting, script writing, cinematography, public relations and media communications, etc.

Their graduation ceremony took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prominent Nigerians were in attendance including, the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sonwolu, the Consular General of the United States Embassy and Consulate, Lagos, Nigeria, Will Stevens, the President of Del York Group, Linus Idahosa, and many others from the entertainment and creative industry.

The founder/CEO, Big Break Moment Africa, Mr Tayo Folorunsho said this is a promise kept in order to ensure that winners and runners up are fully engaged in capacity development of their gifts, talents and as well given every opportunity for talent engagement.

He added, “Also, there are other outlined future engagement for all finalist of the show which will be unfolding soon.

“We say congratulations once again to these graduates and wish them on their arrival to stardom. Indeed it’s their Big Break Moment.”

