With The Recent Lay-off And Hiring Freeze, How’s It At Your Workplace?

Twitter and stripe lay off approximately 50% and 14% of staff today respectively. More firms plan to do so in the coming months(foreseeable recession).
How do you feel at your workplace?
What’s the situation there?
