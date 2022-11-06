Woman From Abeokuta Hit By A Car In Agege. Do You Know Her? (Photo)

This woman was hit by a car somewhere around agege, she said she came all the way from abeokuta to see her son (hammed) in iyana ipaja . Kindly share her photo till it gets to her family.

https://twitter.com/odafe_X/status/1588564785540386816?s=20&t=M3z8fmc9h82gOa2Z8uVhCg

