This woman was hit by a car somewhere around agege, she said she came all the way from abeokuta to see her son (hammed) in iyana ipaja . Kindly share her photo till it gets to her family.
https://twitter.com/odafe_X/status/1588564785540386816?s=20&t=M3z8fmc9h82gOa2Z8uVhCg
Woman From Abeokuta Hit By A Car In Agege. Do You Know Her? (Photo)
