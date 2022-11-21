Woman Stabs Her Husband To Death In Rivers (Photos)

A woman identified as Perpetual Onyekachi allegedly stabbed her husband, Okoro Ndukwu Okoro, to death in Rivers State, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that the incident happened a week ago in Okposi Omoku community in ONELGA (Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni Local Government Area) of the state.

The couple was said to be secondary school sweethearts and hailed from Afikpo south local government Area of Ebonyi state.

A member of the community, Ajah Alexander Ajahude, in a Facebook post dated November 11, 2022, said the couple had a misunderstanding on Thursday morning, November 10.

Narrating, he wrote;

“An impact on the lives of people. There is need to maintain a balance between people and their environment as unfavourable shifts may result undesired results. Perpetual onyekachi that stabbed her husband okoro ndukwu okoro,”

“There was misunderstanding between the couples, friends like ekuma Akanu Isu went there for peaceful talk that yesterday morning been 10th November 2022,but it seems the couples didn’t embrace peace,lata on a fight occur resulting onyekachi stabbing okoro on his stomach.

“Okoro was covering the wound with his hand and managed to call eseni dick ukpai who rush to the resident with his bike and picked okoro with his bike,reaching ikiri road junction in omoku okoro told eseni that he can’t make it to the hospital, eseni try harder and they got to hospital, okoro was rushed for treatment but the nurses demand blood transfusion which eseni willingly accept to donate but it was too late for okoro to endure the pains so he gave up around pass 4pm yesterday evening. He was moved to the monk around few minutes to 9pm.

“Okoposi youths pick onyekachi and summit her to omoku police division. Today, ASAGA PROGRESSIVE UNION will discuss on way to take okoro to his hometown in asaga amangwu Edda in Afikpo south of Ebonyi state for burial.

“Onyekachi from amangwu Edda. Okoro from asaga amangwu Edda. Both from Afikpo south local government Area of Ebonyi state both reside in okposi omoku in Onelga of rivers state.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0g1EN3wdegW6qcJoGipBoDSQi9Kaz3YxaL3p2CKpUXBgMWLsfM5vFbbp1Fu4Z17P1l&id=100005945984205

A family member of the deceased confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“Onyekachi WHY! WHY!! WHY!!! IT’S SO UNBEARABLE, SO PAINFUL AND STILL I CAN’T BELIEVE THAT U HAVE THE WICKED MIND TO STABBED MY BROTHER, YOUR HUSBAND, THE PERSON U SO CALL YOUR LOVE, THE SAME COMMUNITY AND ALSO YOUR CLASSMATE TO DEATH. ONYEKACHI YOU KEPT THE WHOLE COMMUNITY SLEEPLESS NIGHT. ONYEKACHI WHERE IS THE LOVE AGAIN. OZAA ” 13 WHERE IS THE LOVE AGAIN. RIP MY BELOVED BROTHER. RIP MY GENTLE GUY” he wrote.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02bu9n4uQoQXvTg86mwLJAar1UpFAAub4N1CNvQU8SzbnVZN6E4FK13vvbKtY8Nk7Hl&id=100027843279377

https://igberetvnews.com/1432525/woman-stabs-husband-death-rivers-photos/

