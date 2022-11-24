Woman Who Married A Doll Says It Cheated On Her & Texted Another Woman (Photos)

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, from Brazil, hit headlines earlier this year after revealing she had met the ‘love of her life’ – a rag doll named Marcelo.

She has since admitted their relationship is ‘hanging on by a thread’ after claiming he has ‘cheated’ on her.

In the latest twist in the very bizarre tale, she’s claimed he ‘went to a motel with another woman’, and even says she ‘found texts on his phone’.

After a whirlwind romance, she claimed to have fallen ‘pregnant’ and as she didn’t want to have the baby out of wedlock, the duo decided to get hitched in a ceremony attended by 250 people.

Soon, she ‘gave birth’ in only 35 minutes while at home, with a doctor and nurse on site, and live-streamed the ordeal to an audience of 200 people.

While overjoyed about their new arrival, Meirivone revealed she started to have doubts about their relationship because she is the only breadwinner and they were struggling to pay the bills.

Now, the mother-of-three and her rag doll lover are sleeping in separate beds after she caught him ‘cheating’ with another woman.

In a bid to share their ‘stringy’ romance, she exposed the betrayal on TikTok, racking up 1.6 million views and over 120,000 likes.

Meirivone said: ‘I was very sad and I could barely sleep because I love my husband so much, but he denied the betrayal.

I found out through a friend who told me that she saw Marcelo entering a motel with another woman while I was hospitalised for three nights and three days with Marcelinho, our son, who had a virus.

‘At first, I thought she was lying, but then I started looking through his phone and I saw the conversations, which made me sure he was cheating.

He kept denying everything and said he loves me very much, as well as asking for forgiveness and crying a lot.

‘The argument was ugly and scared [our son] who was crying, so I shouted to him, ”Do you see what you’ve done?”

‘I asked him who the woman was and he didn’t respond.’



