Women Were Not Created To Take Care Of Themselves – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Nigerian pastor and relationship coach, Kingsley Okonkwo, has stated that women were not created to take care of themselves, IGBERETV reports.

He made the statement on his Twitter handle.

His tweets read;

“Women were not created to take care of themselves

“Really women should be taken care of because they take care of everyone else

“As daughters, their dads should, as ladies their husbands should, as older grandma’s there children should

“There’s a reason men were created stronger than women

“I’m not talking about women who are lazy and only trying to live off men

“A good woman will work and improve herself ordinarily and not just be billing men

“But she would still love to be cared for because she was created for it

“Provision for a woman is not limited to financial and material though

“I pray for all the men reading this, may God give you the grace to provide for your wife, daughters and mothers in Jesus name”

https://twitter.com/kingsleypst/status/1595747211216048130?t=66JDJnwbCzRhVrqvIeTQpw&s=19

