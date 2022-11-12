Women, Youths Worst Hit By APC Failure – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to enhance the empowerment of women and youths if given the mandate in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku made this remark during the unveiling of his ‘Recovery Nigeria’ a strategic presidential brand for the presidential campaign on Friday in Abuja.

The presidential candidate, while responding to questions from the audience at the event, said, “If we are serious about increased prosperity, we must increase empowerment of women.”

He said further that the Recovery Nigeria message must be taken to the women and youths.

“If we are to recover Nigeria from its current mess that the APC has put us through, we must begin that recovery from the demography that is most hit by the failure of the APC, which are the women and youth.

“The records are there to compare the performance of the PDP and the APC and the upcoming election should be a referendum on the performance of the APC.

“Nigerians have had a taste of the two parties, and I am not saying this for myself, but we should be proud of the records that the PDP offered,”Atiku added.

