World Bank Awards Kogi Fiscal Transparency And Revenue Mobilisation Award

Kogi State has won the World Bank’s Awards of Excellence in three categories – fiscal transparency and accountability, debt sustainability and domestic revenue mobilisation.

The awards were conferred on Kogi State at the Federal Government of Nigeria/World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Dinner with Governors/Award Night, held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The objective of the World Bank’s ‘State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme’ is to promote focus and attention of Nigerian States towards improvement of their PFM systems, processes and institutions, a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, said.

The Auditor-General of Kogi State, Yakubu Okala, who spoke with after the ceremony, attributed the success to discipline, transparency and accountable governance by Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said: “The state is blessed with a governor who also provides leadership from all fronts, a professional to the core that has surrounded himself only with persons that have the capacity to deliver.”

Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/kogi-wins-world-banks-fiscal-transparency-revenue-mobilisation-awards/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR29I1gijqm-3GbhuJzjLP1TCy3w8TDp0SOWwCe0PEUfXDZx0G7_TF0y7hM#Echobox=1668569616

