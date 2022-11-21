A female Argentinian reporter, Dominique Metzger has been robbed while on duty at the World Cup, with money and documents stolen from her handbag.

Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha in the build up to the first match of the tournament when she reported the items were stolen.

‘I had my small bag on me with all the things that one needs, my wallet, the keys to our hotel room, some napkins,’ Metzger told a TN network anchor.

‘And you were dancing, right?’ the anchor asked her.

‘Yes, I was dancing with the crowd and I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened the bag zipper and took my wallet,’ she replied.

‘I didn’t realise at that moment, you know you’re live on air, with music and crowds around you, and I was focused on you talking to me too. So I wasn’t paying attention.

‘After I finish my live report, I wanted to take my wallet to buy a water bottle and then I realised I didn’t have it.’

Metzger confirmed that she reported the incident to the local police, and was surprised by their response.

She said that officials later assured that they will identify the suspect, adding that she was asked to choose the punishment for the criminal.

‘”Do you want us to sentence him to five years in prison, to be deported?” He asked me, to make the decision.’

‘I told them I just want my wallet back, I won’t be making the decision for the justice system,’ she said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/world-cup-reporter-robbed-live-on-air-in-qatar/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related