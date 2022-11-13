Worship God To Achieve Change – Adeboye Counsels Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians to continue to praise God so as to change the security and economic situation in the country.

Adeboye gave the admonition in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday while delivering a sermon at the 12-hour marathon praise worship and thanksgiving, ‘YADAH 2022’ organised by the House of Prayer Assembly.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Let All That I am Praise The Lord’, the General Overseer, who said that people would continue to witness different situations in life, stated that no matter what the situation might be, praise worship and giving thanks to God constantly would change the situation for the better.

Adeboye, whose message was delivered by Pastor Nathaniel Adejumo, Regional Overseer of RCCG, said though the current situation in the country was harsh and unpalatable to the people, the situation could be changed if the people engaged in praise worship and thanksgiving.

He said, “People should know the importance of praising God no matter the circumstances we found ourselves.

“Whether we are rich, happy or unhappy, ill or healthy, comfortable or uncomfortable, whether the economy is buoyant or lean, we should praise the Lord.

“The battle may be strong, but God never fails and he has never lost any battle. There is triumph after all tribulations.”

The General Overseer, while quoting from the Book of Job, Chapter 2, Verse 1, said Job did not commit any sin other than righteousness, adding that God allowed the devil to try him (Job), who won and his possession returned in double folds.

Adeboye added that “the journey of life may not be smooth, but we should continue to praise God. Continue to praise the Lord and the devil will go mad, and at the end, you will shame your enemies.

“Everything that is lost will be recovered, everything will turn around for good because God has never been a failure, God will change the situation. We should make sacrifice of praise to the Lord,” he emphasised.

Speaking at the event, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, urged Nigerians to continue in their fervent prayers to God to make the country better.

Enitan who thanked the Christian Congregation for their prayers, which he said, was sustaining the country, added that people should live a life of making people happy.

“I thank God for the life of Pastor Omorinoye, the founder of House of Prayer Assembly, and his wife for living a life of making people happy,” the monarch said.

Pastor Samuel Olukosi of the Christ Apostolic Church also urged the people to make sacrifice to God through singing, dancing and share what God has done for them with other people.

Speaking in an interview, Pastor Omorinoye, the founder of House of Prayer Assembly, said the yearly praise worship programme was organised to remind people of their responsibility to render wholehearted praise to “God, their maker, King and father”.



https://punchng.com/worship-god-to-achieve-change-adeboye-counsels-nigerians

