WWE Star, Omos Pays Surprise Visit To Family In Lagos 15 Years After Travelling (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKxl6RZZPTA

WWE star Omos Tolulope Omogbehin has paid an emotional surprise visit to his family in Lagos 15 years after he travelled abroad where he made his name. Omos’ return home to Lagos was a very touching one for all his family members as his mother can be seen holding him tight like a small baby.

The 7ft 3inch giant is the only Nigerian international currently competing in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) RAW division

Having signed with WWE in 2019, Omos is a former college basketball player for the University of South Florida and for Morgan State University, where he played for a year.

Omos was also a former Raw Tag Team Champion in WWE, holding the titles with AJ Styles during the summer of 2021.

