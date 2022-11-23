Xmas: No Relationship Starts In November, Protect Your Wallet – Lady Tells Men

No Relationship Starts In November, Protect Your Wallet – Lady Advises Men As Festive Season Approaches
A Kenyan lady, Evangeline Ngungi has advised men to protect their wallets as the festive season approaches, IGBERETV reports.
She posted on Facebook;
“Dear Men. No relationship starts in November. Protect your wallet my brother and you ladies take good care of yourselves. A good woman is worth the efforts and sacrifices.” she wrote.
