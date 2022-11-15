Yemi Osinbajo Sings Asake’s ‘Organize’ To Educate The Audience At National Theatre

The Vice President of Nigeria Professor Yemi Osinbajo singing Asake’s Song, Organize to educate the audience at the official commissioning of newly renovated National Theatre at Iganmu,Lagos, Nigeria.

The vice president sang Asaka’e ‘organize’ hit track while praising the entertainment industry and its products.

In his words:

“We also have Asake who sang organize every other day I organize, some of us are wise, every other person overwise, …these songs are street slang in Lagos and all over Nigeria,” Osinbajo stated.

He also sang Kizz Daniel’s Buga asking the audience:

“How many people know Kizz Daniel’s Buga won? Let me see u lolo buga won…(guests join him in singing it) today, today Nigerian music is been danced all over the world.”

The Vice president known for his hilarious banters at events have continued to warm his way into the hearts of many Nigerians.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA6Mxk2o3as

