Yoruba Council Of Elders Restates Commitment To Tinubu’s Ambition

The leadership of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has restated its support for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The council also warned Yoruba not to allow the repeat of 1963 First Republic election saga, “where about 40 percent of Yoruba were misled with their political co-travellers to NCNC to support Nnamdi Azikiwe and later ran back to Awolowo to seek for forgiveness after his emergence”.

A statement by the YCE National Treasurer, Aremu Akindele, made available to Vanguard on Sunday, lauded Awolowo for introducing free education, free health services for the poor.

They added that Tinubu would also repeat Awolowo’s giant stride through monumental development that has never been witnessed in any part of Nigeria if elected.

He said: “Pa Fasoranti and Prof. Akintoye have spoken well, and YCE aligns with the two elders statements, believe and support.

“In the Second Republic, history wanted to repeat itself before Alhaji Wasiri Ibrahim pulled out of NPP that Alhaji Wasiri formed when he realised that it has been hijacked.

“Wasiri Ibrahim formed another party immediately to rescue those Nigerians that are progressives and saw reasons with him from the bondage and domination.”

Akindele maintained that leadership qualities which Tinubu has been exhibiting since 1999 cannot be overpraised, saying Tinubu’s legacy speaks volume in terms of human development by bringing people from bottom to the peak of their lives, picking talents from different ethnicities.

He said the APC candidate is capable, competent, efficient and effective to deliver infrastructure development and economy revitalisation if elected.

He added that Yoruba nation cannot be misled again in 2023 because Nigerians need a leader like Tinubu who can lead the nation to the promised land.



