You Are Ridiculing Your Position As A SAN, Insulting Nigerians – LP To Keyamo

The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday said Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director, Public Affairs and Spokespersons, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) insulted millions of Nigerians with his reckless statement on Tuesday.

It also sad aside ridiculing his position as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Keyamo has thrown caution to the wind by attacking progressive Nigerians who are working hard for the enthronement of good governance in the country.

In response to the LP’s demand for a debate between its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Keyamo had listed some conditions which he said Obi must fulfill before he can be considered for a debate.

He added that after fulfilling all the conditions, the APC will send one of Tinubu’s spokesmen to debate with Obi.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko said Keyamo is avoiding taking up the challenge because he knows Tinubu cannot engage in intellectual discourse without making gaffes.

He said “They don’t have the capacity for an intellectual debate. We are not inviting them, we are throwing a challenge to them. We know they will never accept the challenge because their presidential candidate is not capable. Can Tinubu face the camera and speak to the people without gaffes? They should hide their face in shame”.

“Keyamo is insulting millions of Nigerians with his reckless statement and taking them for granted. Millions of Nigerians are asking for this debate so they can be able to assess the candidate and make informed choices”.

“We didn’t know Keyamo has lost it so bad. We used to know him as a progressive and student of Chief Gani Fawehinmi but here he is today, he has thrown every caution to the wind”.

“It’s so sad to see a Senior Advocate of Nigeria descend so low. He is ridiculing that lofty position. Even if you have to be a spokesman to somebody, you should do it with decorum and decency”.

“What we are doing in LP is not about personal or selfish interests, it is about rescuing Nigeria from the grip of those who have held her in bondage. We thought given his activities in the past, Keyamo would have been one of the people in the forefront of this campaign. It is very said what has become of him”.



