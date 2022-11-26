Young Man, Adamu Shalele Arrested For Posting This About Aisha Buhari (Pictures)

As shared by Abdulkadeer Nuuman:

We Seek Justice For Aminu Adamu Muhammed, Taken Away From Federal University Dutse On Thursday 8th November, 2022 By Suspected Security Operatives From Aso Rock.

Below Is The Comment Made By Aminu Adamu Shalele On His Tweeter Handle Sometimes In June During ASUU Strike, Which Warrants His Castigation.

“SU MAMA ANCI KUDIN TALAKAWA ANKOSHI”

This Statement Is Attached With Pictures Of First Lady Of 2015 And That Of Today.



https://twitter.com/nuumanabdulk/status/1596193421332447234?t=8Dkb5nASDeWau7b0CklBfg&s=08

First leader Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has made him rest in front of her and cursed him all, after he gave himself water.

We are seeking justice to Aminu Adamu Muhammed, the alleged security officer took him from Dutse Federal University. Aminu is 23 years old, who is in his last year in the field of management (environment and poison) at FUD University in Jigawa State, security forces have arrested him over his speech to the wife of President Aisha Buhari.

Aminu’s disappearance was unexpected news that came to his father when a friend from the University called him to inform him that he was not seeing Aminu for five days in the school.

A source from the school said that Aminu was arrested at 12 pm with the power of tuwo who is allegedly security agents.

Aminu said after security agents gave him nad’in taburma and he was beaten in front of the president’s wife to escape frustration, he was taken to an unknown place in Abuja, he was not taken to police office, long I’m so happy to see One week without him before he was allowed to call his father Adamu Shalele Azare, a retired employee of Bauchi state government.

Aminu’s father has expressed his sadness over the level of security agents and the bad act of the president’s wife.

Here is Aminu Adamu Shalele’s speech on social media on Tweeter sometime since June during ASUU strike, which gives confirmation of his allegations.

Aminu has written that

( “SU MAMA, THE POOR PEOPLE’S MONEY HAS BEEN EATED"

This information was from when he was in school and included pictures of the president’s wife in 2015 and today’s wife who was full after Baba finished farming.

We are calling for justice to him Aminu Matashi is an environmentalist who will write his final exam on 5th December.

Please we are pleading with the Muslim community to put Aminu in their prayers, may Allah make him free.

https://www.facebook.com/100014509098882/posts/pfbid0NjfiPvSFUtM8hZeDoVAEiqftAsyLmS73bHEhqr2qMJiCpgpFNq4jmDGecJRE42mZl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

