A Young Man identified as Ashiru Nuhu Tofa, was stabbed to death by some assailants in Minna, Niger State, NaijaCover Reports.

The Incident happened along the area commander police station on Saturday night, November 5, 2022.

It was Gathered By NaijaCover, that the deceased was coming back from his girlfriend’s place when some guys attacked him.

His funeral took take place on Sunday morning, November 6, at his family house along Katsina road, Minna.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

