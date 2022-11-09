Young Nigerian Rapper, Dablixx Oosha Is Dead (Photos)

Popular Nigerian artist and rapper is dead!!!

Singer Dablixx Osha dies of stomach pain at 27, after his mother predicted his death.

Dablixx just released his song, Gone & Dead, before his death.

In his previous sing titled Pray We Live Long, he rapped that his mother dreamt about him dying.

According to reports fast making the rounds on various social media platforms, the music star died at a hospital where he was immediately rushed moments after complaining of intense stomach pain.

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Oniyide Azeez, commonly known as Dablixx Osha, has passed on.

According to reports, the artiste had complained about stomach ache on November 7, 2022, and he was later rushed to a hospital where he died.

Some of the artiste’s fans said from his previous references, Dablixx knew he was going to die.

In one of his songs, “pray we live long” Dablixx rapped about his mother telling him she dreamt about him dying.

Part of the song’s lyrics goes thus, “My mother dreamt about me dying But I told her she lying She said, she saw my n***** on that bad that night I don’t wanna die young”

Dablix is one of the few Nigerian rappers who focus on Trap music. His hit songs include “No feelings”, “Eruku”, “Darin come back”, “Dagrin Kamal” and several others.

Nigerian artistes such as Mohbad, Portable and Otega have paid tribute to him.



https://dailytrust.com/young-nigerian-rapper-dies-in-hospital

