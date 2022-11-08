Zamfara: Court Nullifies PDP Primary, Says Party Has No 2023 Guber Candidate

A federal high court in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, has again nullified the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court had earlier cancelled the primary that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare as the candidate of the opposition party and ordered a re-run.

Mr Lawal-Dare re-emerged in the second primary held in September but in a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Aminu Bappa, quashed the repeated exercise, saying the PDP will not field a governorship candidate in the state.

https://todaypoliticsng.com/zamfara-again-court-nullifies-pdp-primary-says-party-has-no-2023-guber-candidate/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related