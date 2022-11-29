Zulum Apologises To Atiku Over Attack On Convoy In Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has apologized to former Vice President and PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar whose convoy was recently attacked by yet-to-be identified hoodlums during Campaign in Maiduguri.

This came as the governor vowed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, under his leadership will ensure that no opposition parties win any unit in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Governor spoke while addressing party supporters and stakeholders during the inauguration of Chairmen, Secretaries and over 800 members of the Campaign Council at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said “It is laughable when I learnt that some people who have stayed away from Borno in the last four years have started trooping in to seek our people’s mandate in the forthcoming coming general elections on the platforms of different opposition parties, particularly the dying PDP.

“I want to state that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under my leadership will ensure that no opposition party win any unit in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“In fact, it is disheartening that some people seeking elective positions on the platform of a dying Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state are now sneaking into Maiduguri with about N500, 000 or N600, 000 in their possession, causing trouble in form of campaigns of calumny against our progressive party, forgetting that Borno is APC.

“I want to say that APC is not afraid of any opposition party, considering the fact that the state Government under my able leadership in the last three years has done wonderfully well in the area of security, jobs creations, youths and women empowerment, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their places of origin.

“However, I want to use this opportunity to apologise to former Vice President and PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar whose convoy was attacked by yet-to-be identified hoodlums during Campaign in Maiduguri recently.”

