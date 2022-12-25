₦‎4 Billion Bribe: CSOs Warn NASS Against Scuttling Emefiele Probe

Some civil society organisations (CSOs) have warned the National Assembly against taking any form of financial inducement to scuttle an ongoing probe into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that Emefiele has been facing heavy backlash over recent monetary policies including Cash withdrawal limits put in place by the Apex Bank. The CBN had directed all banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100, 000 and N500,000, respectively, per week.

The development was met with severe criticisms from several quarters which ultimately spurred the National Assembly, early December, to summon Emefiele to explain the reasons for the new restrictions on cash withdrawals. He has since failed to appear stating that he was ‘ill’ and attending to his health issues abroad.

However, in a joint statement on Saturday, the Improve Nigeria Project (INP) and the Anti-Corruption Stakeholders of Nigeria(ACSN) revealed that they have uncovered a plot to scuttle all efforts to investigate Emefiele. The CSOs alleged that a N4 billion bribe has been disbursed to lawmakers to shut down the ongoing probe.

[b]“We have on good authority discovered that certain allies of the CBN Governor have been meeting lawmakers to explore possible ways to shut down the ongoing investigation.”

“We also have on good authority that N4 billion has been earmarked and disbursed to effect this sinister plan.”b]

“We call on the Presidency, EFCC and other relevant security agencies to investigate and possibly prosecute any lawmaker involved in this”, the statement read in part.

https://politicsnigeria.com/alleged-n4-billion-bribe-csos-warn-national-assembly-against-scuttling-emefiele-probe/

