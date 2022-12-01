1-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Into Bucket Of Water In Anambra (Pix, Video)

IGBERETV report

1-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Into Bucket Of Water In Anambra (Photos, Video)

Watch video below.

https://twitter.com/SMStalker/status/1599439981889564672?t=3ONNYE_fAtufek6wOaPhMA&s=19

A boy, 1, has died after falling into a bucket of water in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The child’s parents reportedly left him in the care of his siblings when the tragedy occurred on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The siblings were busy playing when the child made his way to buckets of water arranged outside and fell into one.

He was found too late.

Videos shared online show loved ones praying for the boy to come back to life. No one is seen performing CPR in the video.

Sadly, the boy died.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClwZh7GNZbg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

