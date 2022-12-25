10,000 Smiles: Tonto Dikeh Gifts Bags Of Rice To Widows, Single Mums

10,000 Smiles: Tonto Dikeh Gives Bags Of Rice To Widows And Single Mums As Christmas Gifts (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh handed out bags of rice to widows and single mothers as Christmas gift from Tonto Dikeh Foundation, IGBERETV reports.

Tonto Dikeh Foundation wrote on Instagram;

“This year we at the @officalthetontodikehfoundation choose to celebrate #TDFCHRISTMAS2023 with 10,000 widows/Single mothers Around Nigeria..

Our goal is to make sure we put Food on their tables(Raw products sustainable for 1month each),Celebrate a special season with them, Give them a sense of belonging and hope for a brighter Tommorrow and give them financial assistance each!!!

Our Mothers Our precious jewels..”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmMkF2KMMHr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto shared photos from the gift presentation ceremony with the caption;

“#ITS THEIR SMILES FOR US

We are the reason for the season..

This season is all about Love and sharing.

Putting a smile on one face and helping them get through this season with Hope, Joy and Love.

Merry Christmas to these beautiful women and you..

@officalthetontodikehfoundation”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaehrokXY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1434742/10000-smiles-tonto-dikeh-gives-bags-rice-widows-single-mums-christmas-gifts-photos/

