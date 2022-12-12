The Yuletide is here again, and what better way to make it more special than to give your family the nourishment and goodness offered by Peak Milk in the “Make It a Peakmas Every Morning” campaign. This campaign is unveiled by Peak milk to give families an amazing Christmas this year.

In the first part of the campaign, the Peakmas Breakfast Café truck will be on the road to give nourishing breakfast meals to consumers and reward buyers with exciting gifts in select neighbourhoods.

Additionally, a vital part of this campaign is the “12 Days of Peakmas” in which, for 12 days, starting from December 13 to December 24, 2022, Peak will be rewarding its consumers with cash prizes, shopping vouchers, gift boxes, goodie bags, gift hampers, and other exciting gift items.

To participate in this campaign, consumers are required to follow @peak_milk on all their social media handles, participate in the different set of activities for each day of the “12 Days of Peakmas” campaign and tag Peak milk, using the hashtag #12DaysofPeakmas

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Omolara Banjoko, said “This year, our plan is to make the Peakmas celebration extra special with our consumers and their loved ones. In addition to the delicious nourishment it adds to our meals, Peak will be there to give everyone an unforgettable Peakmas experience.”

“The Yuletide season is arguably the most anticipated and celebrated season of the year, especially because it comes with a lot of excitement and giveaways, which is why the 12 Days of Peakmas, representing love and the spirit of giving, will also spice up the celebrations,” Banjoko added.

Also, Brand Manager, Olumide Olaokun, stated that “With this campaign, Peak milk continues to stay true to its Big Idea “Start well, end well”, giving credence to how a Peak Protein Breakfast is an integral part of having a memorable Peakmas celebration, showing Nigerians how to elevate their festive mornings with Peak.”

About FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. Our Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of the Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. We are the makers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic and Nunu brands of milk in Nigeria. Guided by an inspiring mission, Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, we are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians. To further increase its local content and support Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development (DD) in August 2010 in Nigeria. This is gradually developing into a full national initiative as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of Technology Know-How on milk production to Nigerian farmers. The Company plans to further train and consult with farmers, with the support of the Government and other key partners. See also: www.frieslandcampinan.com.ng

