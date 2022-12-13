13-Year-Old Nasara James Dabo Breaks Record, Solves 34 Questions In 172 Seconds

Teenage Kaduna Girl Breaks Record, Solves 34 Questions In 172 Seconds To Win International Mathematical Olympiad

In a record breaking performance, 13-year old Nasara James Dabo, a student of Ideal international college, Kaduna, solved 34 questions in 172 seconds to win International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) In the just concluded International mathematical Olympiad training.

The young prodigy who participated in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) finished the contest gathering a total score of 145 points, solving 34 Mathematical questions in 172 seconds (less than 3 minutes).

This record added a feather to her cap, as she emerged the top scorer, beating over 150 selected participants in the “Junior Category”, as first place & the Olympiad Champion.

She was honoured with a Gold medal.

