15th Year Anniversary: Itel Rewards Customers With Cash, Gift Items

itel has once again fulfilled its promise to customers in by rewarding a customer with 2 million naira and hundreds of customers with itel televisions, powerbanks, gift bags, and lots more to commemorate the brand’s 15th year anniversary in November.

One lucky customer who purchased itel S18 sometime in November during the 15th Year Anniversary and Black Friday Sales Promo was pleasantly surprised to scratch the scratch card given at the point of purchase and see that they had won 2 million naira. This feat was a bold move by itel to cement its position as a thoughtful brand with its customers at the forefront of their activities.

The smartphones, accessories, and Television brand whose mission is to ensure consumers enjoy better life has restated that celebrating their 15th year anniversary was a way for them to give back to their consumers whilst appreciating them for their patronage over the years. During the promo which ran from 1st to 30th November 2022, customers were implored to purchase any itel smartphone and get a scratch card at the phone store after purchase, then scratch it to show what they have won. The scratch cards were to give these customers a chance of winning 2 million naira, televisions, powerbanks, and other exciting prizes.

It was a lucky day for Balafamo A. when he walked into the itel authorized store closest to him, bought an itel S18 smartphone and scratched the card he was given. A card that won him 2 million naira instantly. His shock and joy were so wonderful to see that the itel sales promoter who sold the smartphone to him had to take a video of him.

The grand prize winner of 2 million naira, Balafamo A. said, ‘I am so thankful to itel for this opportunity. I never expected that buying an itel smartphone would ever mean me winning 2 million naira. This money will do a lot for me, and my family and I will forever be grateful.’

He also reiterated that everyone who has doubted itel, itel is real. They are genuine. Today now I am a millionaire because I bought an itel S18 smartphone. For itel to do this for me, I feel so special. Thank you, itel. I can’t wait to buy itel S18 and win again.’

Speaking at the presentation, the Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria and West Africa (Region 1), Oke Umurhohwo said the itel brand remained customer centric with a regular reward system for customers, adding that it would not relent in providing services and products that would help every Nigerian enjoy better life. According to him, “we are always after simplifying the lives of our consumers through our products and we derive great joy in knowing that our products make life easier for them. We won’t stop and we will always make sure to provide services and products that will help every Nigerian enjoy better life.”

itel has no plans to relent on its personalized marketing activities as they have also announced that they will be offering more products that are affordable, reliable, and quality for every Nigerian and Nigerian home.

For more information on itel’s promotional offers, follow @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit their website at www.itel-life.com to see their product categories. See some of the winners’ photos below:

