19-Year-Old Man In EFCC Net Over £450,000 Fraud

A 19-year-old man, Iredia Endurance has been arrested by the operatives of Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged fraud.

A statement released by WIlson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the anti-graft agencym says Endurance was recently arrested by the Commission following a petition by one Chrstine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.00.

“Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000.00 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards.

On what he did with the money, the suspect averred that they were expanded on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property.”

He added that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/12/19-year-old-man-in-efcc-net-over-450000-fraud.html

