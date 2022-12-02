2 Brothers Arrested For Stealing A Car From A Car Wash Where They Work (Pix)

The police in Ogun state have arrested two brothers, Emanuel Nwachukwu 28 years and Sunday Nwachukwu, 24 years, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry car with registration number JJJ 661 GJ.

The two suspects were arrested by men of Federal Highway patrol while on their way to Imo state. They were caught by policemen on stop and search duty along Lagos/Ibadan expressway. The vehicle was stopped for routine check at about 11:30 pm, but while the officers were asking questions from one of them who drove the car, the two brothers who were the occupants suddenly abandoned the car and took to their heels.

They were hotly chased and apprehended by the policemen, who took them to Ewu- oliwo divisional headquarters for proper interrogation. On interrogation, the two brothers who live at No 2 , Onifade street Fagba Lagos confessed to have stolen the car from one Bello Muyideen Kolawole of Arobaba street, Idimu Lagos.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said upon their confession, the DPO Ewu-oliwo division, CSP Toyosi Bello, quickly got in touch with the said owner, who confirmed that the two brothers were working at a car wash very close to his shop, and that he took the car to the place for wash, only for the two brothers to run away with it.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the two suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments, for onward transfer to Lagos state Command, where the crime was originally committed.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/12/two-brothers-arrested-for-allegedly-stealing-a-car-from-a-car-wash-where-they-work.html

