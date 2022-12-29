2022 Okwemma Masquerade Display Of Bonny Island – (Pics,Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA4H1ODJDBM

The Okwemma masquerade display is a very popular display seen every yuletide season in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

The Okwemma masquerade attracts thousands of people to Bonny Island, Rivers state.

The masquerade is popular for its unique appearance, and known for flogging victims who fail to make a timely escape.

Other popular cultural displays on the island this season includes the Nwaotam masquerade display and the Boat regattas.

Pic 1 and 2: victims of the masquerade

