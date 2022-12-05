2023: APC Chieftain Dumps Tinubu, Says Party Selling Comedy Of Gaffes

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ray Morphy, has dumped the party and it’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Morphy, who was a former special adviser to the former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said he was leaving the ruling party where he had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance but to no avail.

Morphy, an APC bigwig in the Cross River State chapter, said the country deserves more “than the comedy of gaffes APC is trying to sell to Nigerians.”

Morphy was a leader of APC and member of the APC presidential council in 2019 and was also a member of APC National Campaign Councils to many States and a pioneer member of The Buhari Organisation (TBO).

In a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, Morphy said he has realised after much effort that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC, whether in government or out of it.

In the statement he tittled, ‘I am not sorry’, Morphy said, “I am not sorry! I have lost many friends because they expected me to live a lie, they expected that I would like them, condemn the APC misrule in private and hail APC in public. I do not know how to speak with a forked tongue.

“I am not sorry that I left APC where I had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance for our! I realised after much effort that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC whether in government or out of it. Talking about public good to APC to is like talking to a stone, so I took a walk.

“I am not sorry, that I did what my conscience bids me do. I cannot support a ticket that does not take into cognisance the diversity of our country.

“I am not sorry, that I happen to believe that this country needs better, indeed deserves better than the comedy of gaffes that the APC is trying to sell to Nigerians in other to further impoverish and already traumatised and despondent citizenry!

“I am not sorry, because I am a seeker of what is right and true. This is what we do, we stand with the truth and part ways with those who prefer lies! We stand with the public and part ways with those who see nothing wrong with the mass sufferings of the citizenry.

“I am not sorry that I stand for what is good for our Nation.”



LEADERSHIP

