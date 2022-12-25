2023: APGA Governorship Candidate’s Supporter Attacked In Ebonyi State (Photos)

-Invite Police To Arrest Those Behind

The opposition coalition CUPP Ebonyi state is alerted of the attack on supporters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

In Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara LGA of the State by thugs alleged to be loyal to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Opposition Coalition CUPP is saddened that scores of attacks on members of the opposition and their campaign materials in the state has remained unabated and in strongest term wishes to outrightly condemn this latest attack in Ugwulangwu.

Available information revealed that the Guber Candidate of the party, Prof Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odo visited the community and in a crude attempt to validate stronghold, the thugs mobilized and attacked a chieftain of the party in the area, Mr Ikenna Eze. At the moment the victim of the attack is unrest!

This particular attack like others negates ethos of Constitutional democracy, and freedom of association as enshrined in the Nigerian consutition. We therefore, wishes to invite the Nigerian police to investigate this condemnable act and bring everyone behind to face the wrath of the law.

The Nigeria Police is warned to stop shielding thugs working for the governing party in the state because the resultant effect of the whole bugbear will lead to anarchy and unnecessary chaos.

Authoritatively, those who trademark is oppressing opponents with intimidation and attacks are reminded that nobody has monopoly of violence. The stakeholders of Ugwulangwu is called upon to boldly condemn this attack and warn those behind to stop forthwith.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1434754/ebonyi-cupp-condemn-attack-apga-supporters-ugwulangwu-photos/

