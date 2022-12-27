2023: Goodluck Jonathan’s Men Mobilize For Tinubu

Supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan have commenced grassroots mobilisation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The group, under the aegis of Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria, had earlier endorsed Tinubu in November.

In a statement issued after the grassroots campaign commencement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the national secretary of the coalition, Francis Wainwei, disclosed that they were against the idea of having another northerner to replace the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) after eight years.

Wainwei, whose group made a cash donation of N1 million to support Tinubu’s campaign in the two geopolitical zones, vowed to do everything to ensure the next president emerged from the South.

The CNPDN was among the few coalitions that openly pushed for Jonathan to contest for the presidential ticket on the platform of the APC earlier this year.

Jonathan, who promised to consult widely in the build-up, reneged at the last minute, paving the way for Tinubu to clinch the party ticket.

But Wainwei, an indigene of Bayelsa State, told newsmen on Monday that their supporters had unanimously resolved to support Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

https://punchng.com/jonathans-men-begin-mobilisation-for-tinubu/?amp

