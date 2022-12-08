2023: I’m Ready To Debate From Morning Till Night – Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he is ready to debate from morning till night.

Tinubu has been heavily criticised for staying away from interactive sessions attended by other presidential candidates.

His absence at ARISE Townhall on Sunday had created a stir as his critics said Tinubu might have stayed away because he could not withstand the rigor.

The main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had accused him of avoiding debates because he has nothing to tell Nigerians.

But addressing some young Nigerians in London, Tinubu said debate was not an issue.

“I am ready to debate with you from morning till night… and I’m speaking in London, not in Jigawa. It is great that you are alive to tell the story just giving the assurance never to give up… Broadband creation, energy that you talked about.. if they’ve taken our advice.. in the beginning of democracy in 1999, we brought in investment. My Deputy then is here.. and then so many other innovative things….,” he said.

Fielding a question from the audience at Chatham House in London on Monday, on why he snubbed debates, Tinubu said, “I see myself as a marketable individual. You want to use me to make money and I’m saying no.”



https://dailytrust.com/2023-im-ready-to-debate-from-morning-till-night-tinubu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related