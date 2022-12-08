2023: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Set Tone For Future Politics – Remi Tinubu

Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, says the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party will set a new tone in Nigeria’s political landscape come 2023.

Mrs Tinubu said this on Wednesday during the APC South-West women presidential rally at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

She said that the country, in no distant time, would also witness Christian-Christian ticket.

“As regards Muslim-Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in future, we will have a Christian-Christian ticket. What God has done is marvellous in our land,” Mrs Tinubu acclaimed.

Mrs Tinubu thanked the people of Lagos Central for sending her to represent them at the Senate, as she remained the first woman to emerge as a senator three times.

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said that Nigeria needed somebody of political sagacity as Mr Tinubu to manage the affairs of the nation in 2023.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said that President Muhammadu Buhari had laid the right foundation for progressive governance, as he had been responsive, progressive, and totally committed to the needs of the people, especially women and children.

She said that as women, there was a strong need to use the 2023 elections to vote for APC across all levels, for consolidation and continuity of the remarkable work and achievement of the present administration.

According to her, it is crystal clear that the continuity of the APC government is the sure way to greater progress.

“At this point in time in our democratic experience and history, Nigeria needs the financial expertise, intellectual acumen, progressive capacity, and political sagacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to manage the affairs of our great country.

”Asiwaju has a track record of outstanding performance. He has the astonishing ability to identify talents and galvanise them to catapult our nation to the deserved height and rightful position in the comity of nations. He has done it in Lagos and he will do it in Nigeria.

”The commitment of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency is that all Nigerians, regardless of age, colour, gender, ethnic, religious, and political affiliations, will be supported to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

”They are people-friendly, reliable, and trustworthy. The Tinubu-Shettima Presidency will do everything humanly possible to increase opportunities for women in politics and decision-making,” she said.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said that indeed, Nigerian women could count on the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency, as it is a ticket that would ensure gender justice, fairness, and equitable participation of women in governance and the political process.

The APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, said that the mission of the women was simple, which was to win at every ward and deliver 40 million votes for Mr Tinubu.

Ms Edu urged all to get their PVCs ready and vote for Tinubu, as he would empower women and provide jobs for the youth.

