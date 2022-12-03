2023: My Re-Election Means More Prosperity For Anambra North – Stella Oduah

Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senator representing Anambra North at the National Assembly and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , Senator Stella Oduah has said that her return to the Red Chambers will guarantee additional infrastructural development of the zone come 2023 and beyond.

Stella stated this on Thursday during a brief chat with the Sun from Abuja, the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation citing her performance at the Senate within three and a half years expressed confidence that she remains the best among other Senatorial candidates.

Stella mentioned that her years of experience at the National Assembly coupled with her track record of achievements has earned her the support of Anambra North electorates.

When asked about her motivation to delve into Politics and why she’s seeking for a return, Stella identified “service to humanity” which she showcased by initiating numerous bills and motions in order to create an enabling environment that will ensure equity and minimise disparity.

“I came into politics because of my passion to impart on people’s lives. And so politics became the platform to enhance that. And I was already doing it before. To be a voice for the voiceless. Of a number, not people. For the indigent, for the helpless, and for the poor”.

“I have been proud to stand by our values, our cultures and our priorities. To find common ground for individuals and communities whose lives have been very difficult. We have fought every day to give relief. To comfort the communities. And to ensure that families. And communities get the help that they require, she said”.

On her impact as a Senator Stella listed the provision of access roads , clean water , installation of street lights to forestall insecurity, disbursement of grants to traders and farmers and healthcare insurance including diagnostic centers as some of her achievements.

The lawmaker said; “We’re not a government but as legislators, we try to bring comfort to the people by helping our petty traders by providing grants for them. Building houses for indigent widows.

“Ensuring that most communities have access roads and clean water to avoid preventable diseases that are caused by water borne diseases. Installing street lights to curb insecurity. And bringing social life for communities. I also think about our medical healthcare system communities. I also think our medical healthcare system is transformed by providing medical outreach for all.

“Health insurance for the elderly, women and infants. I facilitated the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in our zone through a bill to ensure that an adequate professional healthcare system is enshrined in our communities and properly provided for with training facilities.

“We provided the grants to farmers by instituting farmers’ trust. This is to curb food insecurity in our zone, these are just the beginning.

She urged her constituents to rally behind her re-election bid so as to consolidate on her achievements.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/2023-my-re-election-means-more-prosperity-for-anambra-north-stella-oduah/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related