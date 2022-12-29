2023: Nigerian Youths Determined To Join Peter Obi In Rescuing The Country – LP

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday said Nigerian youths have made up their minds to rescue the country from the grip of selfish and corrupt politicians in 2023.

In order to realise this dream, the party said the youths have made up their minds to work with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi by voting for him in the presidential election scheduled for February 25 2023.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko appealed to the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and other groups in the country to adopt Obi as candidate for the election.

He said “Nigerian youths are determined to rescue the country in 2023 and they are ready to work with Peter Obi in order to make that mission a reality”.

“They believe in him because of his antecedents and his agenda for the country resonates well with them. They have assessed all the presidential candidates and discovered that Obi is the best among them”.

“We appeal to the G-5 governors and other well-meaning groups in the country to adopt our candidate”.

“We are also appealing to Nigerians who want the progress of this country to vote for our party in the 2023 general elections. Rescuing Nigeria from the grip of these selfish interests is not something we can do alone, it is a collective responsibility”.



