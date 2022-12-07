2023: No Manipulations Of Any Form Will Be Allowed, Buhari Vows

President Muhammadu Buhari for the umpteenth time has vowed that no manipulations of any form will be allowed in the 2023 general elections.

The President also reiterated once again that the next year’s elections would be free, fair and credible.

President Buhari spoke at State House, Abuja, while playing host to West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission, led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina was quoted as telling his guests, “Thank you for accepting to do this service for our sub-region,” citing off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, as pointer to the fact that the Federal Government would allow people to choose leaders they want.

“That right is guaranteed,” President Buhari affirmed. “We are settling down, and making progress. People should vote whoever they want, in whatever party. We shall not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people. Nigerians know better now, they are wiser, and know that it is better to dialogue than to carry weapons. Elections are even more difficult to rig now.”

Former President Koroma, who led a team made of Fatoumata Tambajang, former Vice President of The Gambia, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, and Ann Iyonu, Executive Director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, said they had met with stakeholders across the parties, civil society, and Independent National Electoral Commission, among others, “and we commend you for making it clear both locally and internationally that the elections would be free and fair.”

He commended President Buhari for not listening to voices that may have tried to convince him to seek a third term in office, against the laws of the country, noting that “other countries look up to Nigeria for direction.

“When we had issues in Sierra Leone and Liberia, it was Nigeria that came in to stabilize the system,” the former President said.

He urged the Nigerian leader to look into other areas of concern as raised by the stakeholders, including security, and issues that may cast doubts on the clarity and credibility of the elections”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/2023-no-manipulations-of-any-form-will-be-allowed-buhari-vows/

