National and States Assembly candidates under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, have endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the presidency in 2023.

The candidates have also concluded plans to organise a public rally to advocate for Bola Tinubu in Osogbo, the state capital apart from the house-to-house campaign programme which the team has started.

A statement issued on behalf of the team by Afolabi Muideen disclosed that they have since realized that the party’s present structure in Osun state lacks the vision of a New Nigeria aspired by citizens.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/2023-osun-nnpp-national-state-assembly-candidates-to-hold-rally-for-tinubu/

