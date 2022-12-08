2023: Our Party Has Been Reduced To A Laughing Stock – Rivers APC Chairman

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State said the party has been reduced to a laughing stock by some “disgruntled leaders” of the party who visit the state on Governor Nyesom Wike’s invitation to commission projects.

“Sir, it is disheartening to note, that any time these disgruntled leaders of the party with anti-party activities running in their veins, which is their stock in trade, visits Rivers State, they will openly make condemnation and scurrilous remarks, thereby demoralizing the spirited and concerted effort of APC members in Rivers State, all in an attempt to please Governor Nyesom Wike, their pay-master,” state chairman Emeka Beke said in a protest letter to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday.

Mr Beke was reacting to comments made by the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, when they visited the state to commission projects executed by Mr Wike.

Mr Beke in the letter demanded an “unreserved public apology” from Messrs Umahi and Oshiomhole for campaigning against the party in the state, or in the alternative the suspension of the duo for “anti-party activities.”

According to Mr Beke, Rivers APC was not bothered about the regular visit of the party leaders but “they must stop talking trash and campaigning against APC Candidates in Rivers State because they want to over rich themselves anytime they visit Rivers State.”

“Sir, most recently, particularly, on 16 November, Mr Oshiomhole visited Rivers State on the invitation of Governor Wike to commission the Rumuepirikorm-Ada George Fly-over.

“During the commissioning, he said ‘I have seen the reason why Governor Wike used to win APC in Rivers State. Mr Wike has very strong and energetic youths he is working with, which he use to win my party. Wike, will you permit me to go with some of them from Rivers State to Edo State.’

“Subsequently, on 22 November, Dave Umahi, visited Rivers State on the invitation of Mr Wike to commission the Akpabu-Omudioga-Egbeda Road and he said ‘Governor Wike you have tried so much, the only day you will see me in Rivers State campaigning is the day we will come here for the Presidential Campaign, apart from that, you will not see me again because all other positions, you will win.”

Mr Beke said both statements were made on live television and that the party’s national leadership cannot pretend not to be aware of it.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/569545-2023-our-party-has-been-reduced-to-a-laughing-stock-apc-chairman.html

