2023: PDP Appoints Adeleke As South West Campaign Coordinator For Atiku

The leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the appointment of Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as a member of the campaign council.

Adeleke was appointed as the Chairman of the South-West Coordinating Committee of the campaign council, according to a notice signed by the Director-General of the PDP PCO, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Other key PDP members were also appointed to head strategic campaign offices to steer the Atiku Abubakar presidential bid.

“These appointments are with immediate effects,” Tambuwal said.

See the zonal list below:

Zonal Coordinating Committee:

South-East: Senator Theodore Orji (Chairman)

South-South: Senator Duoye Diri (Chairman)

South-West: Senator Ademola Adeleke (Chairman)

North-Central: Senator Gabriel Suswam (Chairman)

North-East: Darius Ishiaku (Chairman)

North-West: Adamu Aliero (Chairman)

The campaign council also made appointments of Zonal Liaison Desk Officers.

https://www.osundefender.com/2023-pdp-appoints-adeleke-as-s-west-campaign-coordinator-for-atiku/

