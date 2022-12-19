2023: PDP Can’t Defeat APC – Jaafar Jaafar

jaafar jaafar, the journalist that released Ganduje dollar video had this to say.. his also pro Atiku and Anti APC/Tinubu

We may not like it but if Nigeria goes to poll tomorrow, APC will win. You can’t defeat a ruling party without an alliance. While APC is intact, the major opposition party, PDP is fragmented into shards of small parties (LP & NNPP) and group (5 renegade governors).

After the ACN, ANPP and CPC merger, the last straw that broke Jonathan’s back in 2015 was the defection of Govs Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Murtala Nyako, Aliyu Wamakko and Abdulfatah Ahmed to the new party, APC. Before their defection, PDP had 23 out of 36 governors.

Now let’s ask ourselves this honest question: how can a party with a broken home, emaciated political fortunes and relatively lean war chest defeat a ruling party with 22 out of 36 governors? I don’t even see a chance of the oft-predicted second ballot in 2023 election.

The worst result APC will get in22 states is close second. It will win in at least 80 percent of the states it controls. You are taking about winning in 17 to 18 states. From my observation, the North sees APC as a ‘northern party’ despite the heightened insecurity under Buhari.

With Makinde’s body language and Afenifere’s endorsement, it’s clear the South West will support Tinubu. Well, in politics events change dramatically. Unless if Peter Obi and Kwankwaso will abandon their bid and Wike’s G5 fall in line, PDP’s chance of defeating APC is a mirage.



https://twitter.com/JaafarSJaafar/status/1604485903744962561?t=ySP_kAUMymM_RxuER1JhbQ&s=19

