2023 Presidency: Nigerians Should Support, Vote The Most Prepared Candidate

2023 Presidential Election: Nigerians Should Support and Vote The Most Prepared Candidate -By Oyewole Michael

“Preparation is the key to leadership success. The more prepared you are the less your struggle…”

Undoubtedly, Nigeria is at a very critical state; over half of her population has sunk into multidimensional poverty; inflation is at an unprecedented level; Leadership ineptitude and inutile; insecurity, loss of lives and property seem to be the order of the day; untamed looting is now a norm; basically, the APC regime has dragged Nigeria into unimaginable pain and hunger.

Without mincing words, we cannot afford to elect a green horn as president. To recover this Country, we need a president that is adequately prepared, and most equipped with experience and technical know-how. I cannot overemphasize the importance of preparedness and experience in the build up to the 2023 President election. We must detach emotions from this process, and be very realistic about who have recover this country, in all ramifications.

Should Nigerians critically assess these Presidential candidates? Yes. Are these candidates already showing to us their level of preparedness and experience? Yes. As a people, we need to be more aware and intentional about what these candidates are not saying. Look at how they’ve ran their campaigns and coordinated their teams since their emergence as candidates. “Little” things like this are very vital in understanding who is very ready to work for Nigerians by ensuring human capital development and peace.

For the records, Atiku Abubakar was first to announce a running mate immediately he won the ticket of his party. The others had to send the names of place holders as running mates to INEC. Atiku Abubakar was the first to release a detailed manifesto, code named “My Covenant”. This is a 186 page document, and has also been simplified to a 51 page version so that anyone can properly understand his plans for the Country. As I write this, some aspirants don’t even have a manifesto presented to Nigerians. Atiku Abubakar was the first to constitute and inaugurate a Presidential campaign council, and the first to start campaigning across the Country. While some candidates are still fighting over the constitution of a campaign team, others are issuing disclaimers on a team released by their political parties.

There is a need to highlight the above because it further drives home the fact that there is a candidate who is much more prepared and intentional about leading the Country out of her current many woes.

The candidates are sending Nigerians a clear message, we must be more discerning in deciphering the messages.

I agree with Atiku Abubakar when he said: “Experience counts and to avoid the mistakes of the past, never again should Nigerians hand over their future to a green horn.”

For months now, Atiku Ababukar has been engaging critical stakeholders and Nigerians as he promulgate his plans. Repeatedly, he has said his focus will be on anchored on five key areas, which are: 1. Unity of Nigeria. 2. Security 3. Economy. 4. Education. 5. Devolving more resources and powers to the federating units (Restructuring). No other candidate has a more detailed plan. Atiku’s clarity on his plans for the County is top notch, truly.

Of all the Presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar is the only one with both Executive and Legislative experience. More so, he has the full grasp of the many problems bedeviling the Country. What stands out for him, at every engagement, is his superlative ability to detail the problem and also proffer adequate solution of all of them. Atiku doesn’t talk about the problems alone. As head of the economic management team (1999-2007), Atiku Abubakar was instrumental in the design of a private sector revival strategy and advocated for the opening of the economy for private sector investments in a number of sectors.

We cannot afford to gamble with our lives and that of generation unborn. History beckons on us to elect a President that is much more prepared, intentional about our welfare, and that properly understands the situation of our country.

Let me conclude in the words of former Vice President of Nigeria, Arc. Namadi Sambo: “Atiku Abubakar is a political driver who not only has the experience to drive a car but also knows the rules on how to recover Nigeria.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid026KFVGpXfyQwFQWhgrVQazXtQu9o1yKWoBL8hhe8KC1rDZwBLZfzcWfHWwRSG7jGKl&id=1120227750&mibextid=apRVKm

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related