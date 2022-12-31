A former Minister of Aviation and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani Kayode has claimed that six Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will declare their support for Tinubu in January 2023.

Kayode made this disclosure on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He added that the claim of PDP’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, winning the 2023 election would be put to rest.

“The declaration of support that @officialABAT will get from 6 (not just 5) Governors from the @OfficialPDPNig this January will finally put to rest the pitiful delusion that @atiku stubbornly harbours about winning the 2023 presidential election. His eyes will soon clear”, he posted.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/30/2023-six-pdp-governors-will-declare-support-for-tinubu-in-january-fani-kayode/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related