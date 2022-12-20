2023: Soludo Visits Obiano, Commends Him For Executing Legacy Projects

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo yesterday commended his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano for the legacy projects he executed while in office, assuring him that he would sustain the growth of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,in the state.

During the visit, which many people saw as the governor’s way of appreciating Obiano for making it possible for him to become the governor of Anambra State, Soludo stormed Obiano’s Aguleri country home with top members of his administration, including his wife, Nonye, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Okafor, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu and Head of Service Mrs. Theodore Igwegbe, among others.

According to the governor, Anambra State is APGA and the party will continue to be sustained as the third biggest political party in the country.

Soludo said: “We have come to felicitate with you and this is the way we would like it to be.

“You led Anambra for eight years which isn’t eight days.

“Anambra and Nigeria need your wealth of knowledge and experience. I will be counting on you and wish we had a college of former governors to guide the incumbents, especially for those from APGA.

On the 2023 elections in which Obiano’s wife is a candidate of APGA for Anambra North senatorial zone, Soludo added: “APGA has to win everywhere. The first election is in February and the second is in March. We will reconstitute again to give Anambara dividends of democracy because we are progressives.

“I was at the Anambra Airport and sincerely appreciated Chief Obiano for the construction of the edifice.

“Flying from Anambra to other states is now possible. Indeed, this is a legacy under APGA Government.

“Despite all the constraints, we will make Anambra a shining light because that’s what we are; the light of the nation.

In his speech, Obiano solicited support of Anambra people for Governor Soludo’s administration, arguing that development could only happen with collective efforts.

He urged the people to trust and believe in the governor, asking them to always offer their advice to him because nobody is perfect.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/soludo-visits-obiano-commends-him-for-executing-legacy-projects/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related