The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has promised to recruit more teachers and also give student loans as part of efforts to develop the education sector and also build the youth capacity.

Tinubu made these promises at the British Royal Institute in London.

“Youths are the greatest asset of tomorrow,” Tinubu said in Chatham House while fielding questions from participants at the event, adding that they will be part of his “all-inclusive” government, pointing to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The education system is to change. We would overhaul it and tinker with some areas with the philosophy that no one would be left behind. There will be student loans for all. We are going to reform the Almajiri system, We are equally going to build more schools, recruit more teachers and train them,” the former Lagos State governor said.

To further help young people, he said if elected, his government would equally introduce technology hubs where youths can acquire digital skills to better develop their leadership skills.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/05/2023-tinubu-promises-to-recruit-more-teachers-give-student-loans/

