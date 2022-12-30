2023: We Will Take The Enpowerment Of Ebonyi By Force — Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has said he will take Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone by force at the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state, noting that he will go to the National Assembly to fight for the people of Ebonyi.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Okoh, Umahi said this at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday while addressing his supporters.

He said, “I am going to the centre to fight for the welfare of Ebonyi people; employment, infrastructure. I am going to fight for the empowerment of Ebonyi people. We will take it by force.”

The statement further quoted Umahi as saying he has acquired both capacity and experience to represent not only Ebonyi South, but also the entire state and Ndi Igbo in general.

He further assured his constituents and the entire state of quality representation, inclusiveness and, “a pride of place in the affairs of the country.”

Umahi further charged Ebonyi South constituents to throw their support behind the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, in the forthcoming polls.

https://punchng.com/2023-we-will-take-ebonyi-south-by-force-umahi/

