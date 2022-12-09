2023: Why Is Buhari Not Campaigning For Tinubu The Way OBJ Did For Yaradua? (Pix)

In 2006/2007, Obasanjo was seen all over the country campaigning for the PDP presidential candidate Late Musa Yaradua passionately despite not having a strong/ formidable opposition then. This is not applicable in today’s politics where a sitting president is non challant/less passionate about 2023 election..

The only time Buhari was seen with Tinubu was during APC presidential campaign flag off that took place in Jos..

Is Buhari so busy delivery the dividends of democracy to Nigerians or has he given up on Nigeria politics judging by his previous statement where he urged Nigerians to vote whoever/ party they like .. ?

