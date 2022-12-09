2023: YCGG Endorses Peter Obi As Their Preferred Candidate

The Youth Coalition for Good Governance, (a coalition of youth groups from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria), has endorsed & adopted the candidate of the Labour Party, His Excellency Peter Obi as it’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election.

In a press statement released by the organization after it’s executive meeting in Kaduna State, the group said they carried out an audit of all the front runners in the 2023 presidential race and Peter Obi beat all the others in terms of his proven track record of performance as a 2-time Governor of Anambra State, his stance on reducing the size of governance, transparency, fighting insecurity, economic & foreign policy, youth inclusiveness in his campaign, restructuring & above all, his zero tolerance for corruption.

The group said it is mobilizing it’s members nationwide to vote for the former Anambra State Governance & will be announcing a date for it’s Mega Youth Conference soon.

The Youth Coalition for Good Governance (a coalition of youth groups from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria), at its executive meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday 26 November 2022, resolved as follows:

That all Nigerian Youths must as a matter of National interest take the 2023 Presidential election seriously & participate in it.

Youths make up a large percentage of the voting block in Nigeria & our votes must count in 2023. We will no longer be ignored nor play second fiddle to anyone.

All Nigerian Youths are enjoined to collect their PVC’s from INEC offices nationwide & be prepared to vote in the 2023 elections.

In the spirit of equity, fair play, justice, unity & national interest, the next president should come from the Southern part of Nigeria in 2023. There is no justifiable reason for another Northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after his 8yr tenure.

The Youth Coalition for Good Governance distances itself from the Muslim Muslim ticket of the All Progressive Congress as it considers it insensitive & offensive to a section of Nigerians

The Youth Coalition for Good Governance has reviewed the credentials of the presidential candidates from the South & have thrown their weight and support behind the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, the candidate we consider most qualified for the position.

As power shifts to the South in 2023, Nigerian Youths will and are encouraged to vote the most competent & credible candidate, Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party.

When power returns to the North in 2031, we will consider the candidacy of Their Excellencies Atiku Abubakar & Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso along with other candidates from the North, and we will rally support for any of them that qualifies for that office if they decide to run in 2031.

We urge all candidates to adhere to the peace accord already signed. Candidates should stick to issue-based campaign strategy and not mudslinging.

We hope the Independent Electoral Commission(INEC) will keep to its word of conducting an election that will be seen by all sides as being free, fair and credible – for the good of the nation. We insist on the use of BVAS and electronic transmission of results in the 2023 elections. Every vote must and be seen to count in 2023.

Nigerians will hear more from us in the coming days on the modalities our participation in the presidential campaign will take.

Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Signed,

Hassan Gidado

National Secretary



https://leaders.ng/2022/12/09/2023-ycgg-endorses-peter-obi-as-their-preferred-candidate/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related