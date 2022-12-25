’25 Years Old And I Still Don’t Know My Dad’

Good evening house

Sorry to bore you with my issues

My mum and dad separated 24 years ago

Reason for separation

My only biological bro died from malaria

My dad was unable to come up with money for treatment

My mum moved out took me with her

She remarried 2 years after

Gave birth to 4 leaving me with 4 step sibling

Some years back I heard my mum saying my dad has other children ( I don’t even know them ) I don’t even know my dad

I am a graduate now

So comfortable in life

Got lands houses and cars to my name

My problem now is I feel empty whenever I think of my dad

More like I don’t know my root

I plan on visiting mums home for Christmas

The problem is she hates my dad so much

any thing about that topic gets her angry

I don’t know how to convince to go show me my dads house

I don’t know possible ways to get her to show me my dad hus

Don’t even know if my dad is good

Don’t even know his family

Don’t even know my village

Everything I call family is just from my mother side

Zero from my dad side

I wish I can know them

